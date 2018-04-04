SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's NETFLIX Variety Show Confirms the Airdate
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's NETFLIX Variety Show Confirms the Airdate

Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok's NETFLIX original variety show series 'BUSTED!' has confirmed the date of when the first episode will be aired.

On April 4, an American global provider of streaming films and television series NETFLIX announced that the first episode of 'BUSTED!' will be aired on May 4.

'BUSTED!' is scheduled to air two episodes a week for five weeks starting from May 4.

The cast of 'BUSTED!' includes Yu Jae Seok, actor Lee Kwang Soo, boy group EXO's SEHUN, girl group gugudan's SEJEONG and many more.Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang SooSEHUN and SEJEONGNot only that, but there will also be special guests every week.

In 'BUSTED!', the cast will form a detective team, and the team will try to solve different mysteries.Question markEach episode of 'BUSTED!' will be featured with bigger mysteries, which will provide suspense, surprises and fun for the viewers.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' 'gu9udan' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
