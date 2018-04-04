SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet Shares Its Special Encounter with Kim Jong-un
[SBS Star] Red Velvet Shares Its Special Encounter with Kim Jong-un

K-pop girl group Red Velvet talked about its special encounter with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

On April 3, SBS' entertainment news show 'Han Bam' covered the K-pop artists' recent concert in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Red VelvetRed Velvet, one of the performers of the concert, shared about the experience through an interview.

The group's leader IRENE said, "We didn't expect the North Korean audience to cheer for us that much. They applauded us even after the stage. It was surreal."
Red VelvetRed Velvet's youngest member YERI shared the conversation they had with Kim Jong-un said, "We were so nervous (to meet Kim Jong-un in person). He said that he saw the South Korean media reports and like, 'The South seems to be very curious whether I would be meeting Red Velvet or not. Well, I'm here today seeing you all'."
Red VelvetFor the concert, Red Velvet's IRENE, SEULGI, WENDY and YERI visited North Korea, while JOY was staying in South Korea due to her drama filming.

Meanwhile, the 160-member South Korean art troupe successfully finished off its schedule in Pyongyang, and has returned to Seoul earlier today.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)  

(SBS Star) 
