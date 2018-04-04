SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Groundbreaking Record of TVXQ! Never Stops
작성 2018.04.04
K-pop boy band TVXQ! topped Japan's major music chart.

On April 4, it is reported that TVXQ! topped Japan's major music chart Oricon with the release of its DVD and Blu-ray Disc '東方神起 LIVE TOUR 2017 ～Begin Again～'on March 27.TVXQ!According to the website, TVXQ! topped the Weekly and Daily DVD Charts, and it is also noted that the group breaks its own records.

The title that highlighted 'The Most Record as a Foreign Artist Group', further implies the group's astonishing results.TVXQ!The DVD and Blu-ray Disc of '東方神起 LIVE TOUR 2017 ～Begin Again～' were filmed on the last day of the concert in Osaka last december.

The Disc and DVD also unveil the group's remarkable performance of its latest songs 'Reboot' and 'Begin'.TVXQ!Aside from TVXQ!'s groundbreaking selling records, the group also launches the largest scale of its concert in Japan '東方神起 LIVE TOUR～Begin Again～Special Edition in NISSAN STADIUM' on June.

Surprisingly, the number of the audience is expected to be about 1,000,000.TVXQ!TVXQ! also looks forward to holding the concert 'TVXQ! CONCERT -CIRCLE- #welcome' in Korea on May.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'tvxq' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
