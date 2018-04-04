SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin's Live Broadcast Shows Planting Trees
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin's Live Broadcast Shows Planting Trees

Actor Park Hae Jin broadcasts a live video that exposes his project of planting trees in China.

Today it is announced that Park Hae Jin will broadcast a live video on his official Chinese social media account on April 24.

In recent days, Park Hae Jin has reportedly donated 20,000 trees to improve the ultra-fine dust issue many countries around the world are suffering from.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Donates Trees to Improve the Fine Dust Problem
Park Hae JinHis project of planting trees will take place in Fanshan District of Beijing, China.

With the official establishment of his channel on Chinese social media account, the project will be aired as a live video and show his efforts to prevent growing the ultra-fine dust issue.Park Hae JinInterestingly, Park Hae Jin has also broadcast a live video that highlighted his volunteer activities in the previous days. In effect, the video garnered attention from the public and successfully informed people about the issue.

From his accomplishments, it is noted that Park Hae Jin hopes another live broadcast brings the attention of people. He noted, "I hope more people become aware of the issue."Park Hae JinMeanwhile, Park Hae Jin is filming a thriller drama 'Four Men' that is scheduled to be aired in the fall of the year. By playing four different characters, Park Hae Jin is expected to challenge himself as an actor.

(Credit= 'mountainmovementent' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
