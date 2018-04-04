[SBS Star] VIDEO: Can You Feel MONSTA X's 'Jealousy'?

K-pop boy group MONSTA X has returned with the group's new title track 'Jealousy' from its sixth mini album 'THE CONNECT : DEJAVU'.On April 1 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MONSTA X showed off its smooth dancing skills by performing to 'Jealousy'.'Jealousy' was inspired by the music from the '80s, but there is a touch of future pop that create its unique old school, yet modern melody.Its R&B sound combined with trap-laden breakdown make the listeners keep listening to the song.The lyrics illustrate the honest feelings felt by a jealous man.On this episode, MONSTA X blew the minds of the viewers by showing its powerful and sexy performance.See if you can feel MONSTA X's jealousy!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)