[SBS Star] VIDEO: You Are the Only 'ONE' for Samuel!

K-pop artist Samuel has returned with 'ONE' from his second mini album that was released on March 28.On April 1 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Samuel powerfully performed to his new title track 'ONE'.This comeback was a speedy one, only after four months since his last album 'Eye Candy'.Contrasting to his previous cute concept, he shows off the charismatic side of him this time.'ONE' bases its genre on electro-house and it is featured by boy group BTOB's member Jung Ilhoon.Through the lyrics, Samuel tells the person he likes that he wants them to be the only one to each other.Watch Samuel's performance with a brand new concept below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)