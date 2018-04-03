[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Look' at GOT7 Right Now!

K-pop boy band GOT7 mesmerized the audience all around the world with its latest song 'Look' at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On April 1 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GOT7 passionately performed the title track 'Look' from its eighth mini album 'Eyes On You' released on March 12.With sophisticated house-R&B sound, groovy melodies, and warm tone, the song soon makes people easily get addicted to it.The lyrics that feature the members asking the object of their affection to take a 'Look' at them further highlight GOT7's distinctively active attitude towards love.The frenetic, groovy, powerful yet smooth dance moves also show the members' amazing performance skills.Enjoy watching GOT7's 'Look' below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)