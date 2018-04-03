SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Do You Know Which Idol Member Owns a Private Jet?
There are a number of K-pop boy group members who are rich, but how many of them own a private jet?

There is this one member of renowned K-pop boy group who owns a private jet, and it is GOT7's member JACKSON.
JACKSONApparently, this private jet is used during JACKSON's promotions in China.

On the jet, it is even written, 'Team Wang', which is JACKSON's own agency he recently formed to exclusively help with his solo activities in China.JACKSONRecently, American rapper Gucci Mane and JACKSON shared a photo of the two posing in front of this jet as well.JACKSONThe inside of this jet is filled with luxurious and comfortable seats.JACKSONAfter the photos were uploaded, many were amazed to see how luxurious JACKSON's life is.

Meanwhile, JACKSON's group GOT7 is currently busy promoting the new title track 'Look' from its eighth mini album 'Eyes On You'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jacksonwang852g7' Instagram, 'GOT7Official' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
