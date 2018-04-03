[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Naughty Prank for BTS V

A post that shows actor Park Bo Gum's cute prank for V from K-pop boy band BTS garners attention from the public.On April 3, a post of an online community had animated files that show the close relationship of Park Bo Gum and V during a music program.From the released files, Park Bo Gum, the host of the music show, was telling V that BTS would not win first place.After hearing Park Bo Gum's words, V stayed calm and waited for the result.But when BTS was called as the winner of the week, Park Bo Gum burst into laughter with naughty facial expression, and V pushed him with surprise.Park Bo Gum put his hands on V's head and neck and gave a warm hug to commemorate his group's remarkable activity as an artist, and V whined like a little kid.The public responded to the unveiled files by saying, "The brotherhood.", "It's my first time to see Park Bo Gum being so naughty.", "They must be really close to each other.", and many more.(Credit= Online Community. 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)(SBS Star)