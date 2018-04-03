SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] South Korean Art Troupe Enjoys a Meal at a North Korean Restaurant
K-pop girl group Red Velvet, Girls' Generation's member Seohyun, singer Baek Z Young and many other members of the South Korean art troupe were spotted enjoying the original Pyongyang naengmyeon (cold noodles) in Pyongyang, North Korea.South Korean art troupeOn April 2, they went to have a meal at a famous restaurant in North Korea called Okryu Restaurant.

At the restaurant, they were seen eating Pyongyang's specialty―Pyongyang naengmyeon.South Korean art troupeSouth Korean art troupePyongyang naengmyeon is a Korean noodle dish of long and thin noodles made from the flour and starch of buckwheat.

Although they are able to have Pyongyang naengmyeon in Korea, the original dish certainly would have tasted better.Pyongyang naengmyeonA while eating some Pyongyang naengmyeon, Baek Z Young commented, "The performance is definitely important, but I also regarded Pyongyang naengmyeon as important as the performance." 

The singer continued, "It tastes much better than I had expected."South Korean art troupeThe members of Red Velvet were seen looking satisfied with Pyongyang naengmyeon as well.South Korean art troupeSouth Korean art troupeThe first concert held in Pyongyang by 160 artists from South Korea ended in a success, and they are preparing for their second concert that is held on April 3.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: K-pop Stars Perform in Pyongyang, North Korea

You may watch the South Korean art troupe enjoying a meal at Okryu Restaurant below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Joint Press Corps-Yonhap, 'VIDEOMUG비디오머그' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
