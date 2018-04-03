SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI in the Worst Health Condition During the Winter Olympics?
[SBS Star] EXO KAI in the Worst Health Condition During the Winter Olympics?

작성 2018.04.03
KAI from K-pop boy band EXO was reportedly in the worst health condition during the '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games'.

On March 31, a post from an online community had the screenshot of KAI's recent interview from a magazine.

The screenshot of the interview had the part in which KAI said, "I have the biggest pleasure when I stand on the stage. I'm a bit weird, but I get happier as I get more nervous for the upcoming performances."

He continued, "I laugh although I'm nervous. You know, we performed for the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in recent days."EXO KAIKAI added, "I was so sick at that time because of incessantly intense schedules. I couldn't even walk, but we performed for the ceremony, and it was just so impressive to have the worldwide performance. I will remember the moment forever."EXO KAIBecause KAI was having plantar fascilitis that causes extreme pain in foot, he must have had incomparably awful physical suffering during the show.EXO KAIBut his professional attitude as an artist veiled his sickness from the public, and his remarkable performance for the Winter Games impressed people with unforgettable dance moves and singing.EXO KAIEXO KAIThe public was amazed by KAI's mature attitude and responded to the post by saying, "He's so cool.", "What a professional artist.", "I didn't realize that he was sick.", and many more.

(Credit= Online Community, SBS, Yonhap News Agency, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
