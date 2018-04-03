[SBS Star] MONSTA X Says a Dangerous Accident Occurred During 'Jealousy' MV

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member KIHYUN talked about a dangerous accident that happened during the filming of the group's new music video 'Jealousy'.On April 3, MONSTA X's KIHYUN, MINHYUK, WONHO, SHOWNU, and I.M made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.During the talk, one of MONSTA X's fans mentioned the time when fire started on the filming set of the group's music video.KIHYUN explained the situation in a detail, "At that time, there was a wide table next to me and different candles were lit up on the table."He continued, "I didn't see a tiny candle that was below me. A while I was busy acting the scene, my left arm started to feel hot. When I looked, the sleeve had already caught on fire. I didn't get hurt though."He added, "I failed to notice it, as I was heavily focusing on my acting. I didn't want to make any mistakes, because that meant I would make the filming crew work longer."Meanwhile, MONSTA X has made a comeback with 'Jealousy' from the group's sixth mini album 'THE CONNECT : DEJAVU' on March 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)