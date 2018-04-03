[SBS Star] EXO-CBX's Comeback Details Revealed!

K-pop boy group EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX is gearing up for its comeback this month!On April 3, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled details on EXO-CBX's upcoming mini album and the name of its title track.According to the agency, EXO-CBX's comeback title track 'Blooming Day' will be a sweet, mellow dance-pop track that is perfect for spring days.Even though the unit will release another dance song, the agency highlighted that it will be completely different from their previous releases.The comeback promotions with 'Blooming Day' will be EXO-CBX's first domestic comeback since their first release 'Hey Mama!' back in October 2016.EXO-CBX's second mini album 'Blooming Days' is expected to be released on April 10 at 6PM KST.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= SBS funE, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)