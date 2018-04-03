SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Says She Was about to Fall in Love with Yoon Du Jun?
작성 2018.04.03 14:46 조회수
Actress Kim So Hyun confessed that she was about to fall in love with Yoon Du Jun from K-pop boy band HIGHLIGHT while filming the drama together.

On March 29, Kim So Hyun joined an interview for her latest drama KBS' 'Radio Romance' and left comments on acting with Yoon Du Jun.Radio RomanceAmong the scenes from 'Radio Romance', Kim So Hyun chose the scene in which her character named Song Geu-rim and Yoon Du Jun's character named Ji Soo-ho celebrate Ji Soo-ho's birthday together.

She said, "It was the best scene. We weren't good at cheesy stuff, so we just enjoyed the time to naturally act. I almost fell in love with him at the end."

Kim So Hyun added, "The characters celebrated Ji Soo-ho's birthday together at home, and it was the moment in which my Song Geu-rim celebrates his birthday after he woke up from sleep."Radio RomanceRadio RomanceShe marked, "It was not anything special, but I just liked it because it seemed very realistic. I felt so comfortable in that scene."

Kim So Hyun also chose the scene in which she hugged Ji Soo-ho.Radio RomanceRadio RomanceShe noted, "There was a scene in which I gave hugs to Ji Soo-hoo. I like it very much."

Kim So Hyun explained, "The character Ji Soo-ho was very cool, but somehow, I thought he was so pitiful. I did want to give him hugs, and I think the way my character tried to soothe him was extremely good."

Although Kim So Hyun and Yoon Du Jun had a 10-year age gap, the public was amazed by their chemistry as a couple from the drama.

(Credit= KBS Radio Romance, 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
