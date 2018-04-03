SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong's Solo Concert in Japan!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong's Solo Concert in Japan!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.03 13:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joongs Solo Concert in Japan!
Kim Jae Joong from K-pop boy band JYJ holds his solo concert in Japan on the upcoming June.

According to the Japanese media industries, it is reported that Kim Jae Joong has participated in 'TOKYO GIRLS MUSIC FES. 2018' on April 1 in Yokohama Arena, and he plans to hold his own concert at the same place from June 26 to June 27.Kim Jae JoongBecause it has been more than a year and four months since he held his solo concert, his fans are excited to greet him as a solo artist.

Kim Jae Joong also noted, "I have various memories in there. I am really glad to meet my fans again."Kim Jae JoongBesides his activities as the member of JYJ, Kim Jae Joong is beloved by his fans as a solo artist with his astonishing voice and beautiful singing.Kim Jae JoongIn 2017, he launched the Asia tour 'The REBIRTH of J', visited various cities in Asia to meet thousands of his fans, and garnered attention from the public.

(Credit= 'jj_1986_jj' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호