[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong's Solo Concert in Japan!

Kim Jae Joong from K-pop boy band JYJ holds his solo concert in Japan on the upcoming June.According to the Japanese media industries, it is reported that Kim Jae Joong has participated in 'TOKYO GIRLS MUSIC FES. 2018' on April 1 in Yokohama Arena, and he plans to hold his own concert at the same place from June 26 to June 27.Because it has been more than a year and four months since he held his solo concert, his fans are excited to greet him as a solo artist.Kim Jae Joong also noted, "I have various memories in there. I am really glad to meet my fans again."Besides his activities as the member of JYJ, Kim Jae Joong is beloved by his fans as a solo artist with his astonishing voice and beautiful singing.In 2017, he launched the Asia tour 'The REBIRTH of J', visited various cities in Asia to meet thousands of his fans, and garnered attention from the public.