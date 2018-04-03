SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Celebrates His Birthday While Filming His Drama
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Celebrates His Birthday While Filming His Drama

Korean actor Jung Hae In was spotted celebrating his birthday at the filming site of his current drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal translation).

On April 2, JTBC shared several pictures of Jung Hae In celebrating his birthday on its social media account.

In the pictures, Jung Hae In holds a cake looking very happy.

The actor is also seen about to cut the cake, and he making a wish with his eyes closed.Jung Hae InJung Hae InA fellow cast, actress Son Ye-jin sits in front of him celebrating his birthday as well.

Along with the pictures, there was a caption that reads, "Hae In has welcomed his birthday while filming 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' on April 1. It's so great to see the drama team getting so well together."Jung Hae InJung Hae In was born on April 1, 1988, and he has turned 30 on that day.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In's name topped real time chart of most searched word on a major search engine in Korea on his birthday.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jtbcdrama' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
