[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Take a Lead Role in 'Memories of the Alhambra'
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Take a Lead Role in 'Memories of the Alhambra'

작성 2018.04.03 10:46
Korean actor Hyun Bin has been confirmed to take a role as the male lead on a new fantasy melodrama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.

On April 3, tvN announced that Hyun Bin will play the role of 'Yoo Jin-woo', CEO of an investment company in 'Memories of the Alhambra'.

The story of 'Memories of the Alhambra' begins when 'Yoo Jin-woo' goes on a business trip to Granada, Spain, and gets involved in a strange case after staying at a hostel ran by the female character 'Jung Hee-joo'.Hyun BinIn the drama, Hyun Bin is very adventurous, competitive and charismatic.

While struggling a lot with his life, he visits Granada for business.

Then, the course of his life changes after being involved in a strange case in Granada.Hyun BinA production crew of the drama noted, "We decided to cast Hyun Bin, as he is an actor who possesses both masculine and kind charms. We thought he was the perfect fit for the role."

Along with Hyun Bin's great acting skills, the viewers will be able to enjoy watching the characters in the beautiful city of Granada. Hyun Bin'Memories of the Alhambra' is scheduled to air its first episode during the second half of the year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'vast.ent' Instagram, 'VAST.ent' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
