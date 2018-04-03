SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Behind Story of Han Ye Ri's Shortcut
Actress Han Ye Ri changed her hair for the character in her new drama and exposes charismatic charms.

Her latest drama SBS' 'SWITCH' aired its first episode on March 28 and gets relentless attention and support from the public.

With the drama's unstoppable popularity, the public questioned the reason why Han Ye Ri cut her hair.Han Ye RiFrom the press conference, Han Ye Ri has noted, "My character Oh Ha-ra is very active. I just thought she wouldn't pay much attention to her hairstyle. That's why I cut it."Han Ye RiHer incomparable passion towards the drama let Han Ye Ri build the perfect female character.

Meanwhile, 'SWITCH' draws a story of the clever swindler named Sa Do-chan pretends to be the righteous prosecutor named Paik Jun-su with the same appearance. Han Ye Ri, who plays the female protagonist Oh Ha-ra, collaborates with Sa Do-chan to solve the crime scenes.Han Ye RiWith Jang Keun Suk as the male lead role, the drama receives incessant love and support from the viewers.Han Ye Ri(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS SWITCH)

(SBS Star) 
