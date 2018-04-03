[SBS Star] Taeyeon's Sentimental and Questionable Message

Taeyeon from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation has uploaded a questionable message on her social media account that garners attention from the public.On April 2, Taeyeon left a message on her social media account, "#BYE it's full of farewells. I am deeply saddened, but I'm trying to get better by reading the letters my fans gave me."She continued, "Thank you for always staying by my side. The things that stay next to me and that have left me."With this comment, Taeyeon posted a photo of the member KangTa from legendary K-pop boy band H.O.T. that has recently reunited as a group.The subtitle in the photo, saying, "My fans are the best.", seems to imply her love and gratitude towards her fans.Taeyeon's questionable comment seems to express her current state of mind.Her fans responded to the post by saying, "We always support you.", "Cheer up!", and many more.Meanwhile, Taeyeon has released her winter special solo album 'This Christmas - Winter is Coming' on last December and has actively held activities as an artist.(Credit= SBS funE, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, MBC Infinite Challenge)(SBS Star)