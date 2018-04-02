[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids Burns Its Debut Stage!

K-pop boy group Stray Kids' debut stage has been finally unveiled.On April 1 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', JYP Entertainment's nine-member new boy group Stray Kids performed to 'District 9'.'District 9' is the title track of its debut album 'I am NOT' released on March 26.'I am NOT' possesses a special quality for a debut album with all songs on the album written and composed by all members of Stray Kids.Stray Kids' title song combines hip-hop, rock and EDM together to make a unique-sounding melody.When you listen to the song, you can feel Stray Kids' rebellious energy and forceful charisma.On this day, the members filled the stage with its charismatic performance, not seeming like it is only the group's first week of debut.Watch Stray Kids' hot debut stage below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)