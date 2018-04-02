[SBS Star] I.O.I Reunites as a Group Again?

Disbanded in 2017, K-pop project girl group I.O.I is reportedly to possibly get reunited for a variety show.On April 2, it is officially announced that the Mnet's upcoming audition program 'Produce 48' soon greets the first filming of the show.With this being said, the program also noted that I.O.I can reunite as a group again.According to the several media industries, 'Produce 48' finally set the casts and participants of the show, and intends to air its first episode in May.While the program's frame was in preparation, I.O.I was asked to join the show as a special guest.In prior to 'Produce 48', I.O.I has reunited as a group for the renowned music award '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards', and the public is deeply interested in the potential reunion of the group's members.Meanwhile, Mnet's 'Produce 48' is a collaborative project of Korea's audition program 'Produce 101' and the system of Japanese Idol AKB48.With the producer Ahn Joon-young from the programs 'Produce 101' (2016) and 'Produce 101 Season 2' (2017), the show is about to unveil the third, real competition of trainees from various agencies.(Credit= 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)(SBS Star)