SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] I.O.I Reunites as a Group Again?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] I.O.I Reunites as a Group Again?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.02 17:40 수정 2018.04.02 18:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] I.O.I Reunites as a Group Again?
Disbanded in 2017, K-pop project girl group I.O.I is reportedly to possibly get reunited for a variety show.

On April 2, it is officially announced that the Mnet's upcoming audition program 'Produce 48' soon greets the first filming of the show.

With this being said, the program also noted that I.O.I can reunite as a group again.I.O.IAccording to the several media industries, 'Produce 48' finally set the casts and participants of the show, and intends to air its first episode in May.

While the program's frame was in preparation, I.O.I was asked to join the show as a special guest.I.O.IIn prior to 'Produce 48', I.O.I has reunited as a group for the renowned music award '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards', and the public is deeply interested in the potential reunion of the group's members.I.O.IMeanwhile, Mnet's 'Produce 48' is a collaborative project of Korea's audition program 'Produce 101' and the system of Japanese Idol AKB48.

With the producer Ahn Joon-young from the programs 'Produce 101' (2016) and 'Produce 101 Season 2' (2017), the show is about to unveil the third, real competition of trainees from various agencies.

(Credit= 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호