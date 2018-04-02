[SBS Star] Jung Hae In's Name Marks the Most Searched Word on April Fools' Day

Korean actor Jung Hae In commemorated the moment of when his name was marked as the most searched word on April 1.On April 1, Jung Hae In shared a screenshot along with a picture of himself on his social media account.In the screenshot, Jung Hae In's name is at the top of real time chart of most searched word on a major search engine in Korea.In the picture, the actor displays a broad smile as if he is very satisfied with it.He wrote a text sounding like this was very hard to believe, he wrote, "I received a birthday present thanks to 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (his current drama) on April Fools' Day, which is my birthday. This is not a lie, right?"Born on April 1, 1988, Jung Hae In also welcomed his 30th birthday on this day.Due to Jung Hae In's first romance drama as the male lead 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' doing well, Jung Hae In's popularity seems to be rapidly escalating as well.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram, JTBC Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food)(SBS Star)