[SBS Star] Wanna One Announces World Tour & Locations

K-pop boy group Wanna One has delivered a special announcement―its first-ever world tour concert!On April 2, Wanna One's management agency YMC Entertainment dropped the official teaser image for Wanna One's world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD'.According to the information given from the image, Wanna One will kick off its world tour in Seoul, and proceed to San Jose, Dallas, Chicago, and Atlanta in the United States.Then it also travels to Singapore, Indonesia's Jakarta, Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Thailand's Bangkok, Australia's Melbourne, Taiwan's Taipei and the Philippines' Manila.Meanwhile, Wanna One recently dropped its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)', and is currently promoting the album's title track 'BOOMERANG'.Stay tuned for further details about Wanna One's world tour!(Credit= YMC Entertainment, CJENMOFFICIAL YouTube)(SBS Star)