[SBS Star] NCT TEN Exempted from the Mandatory Military Service in Thailand
[SBS Star] NCT TEN Exempted from the Mandatory Military Service in Thailand

작성 2018.04.02
TEN from K-pop boy band NCT is reportedly exempted from Thailand's mandatory military service from the surgery he has gone through in the past.

On April 2, it is officially announced that the group's Thai member TEN was exempted from the military service due to the surgery on his knee that he had in the past.

From his unstable health condition, it is noted that TEN could not even run for a random draft lottery for the army.NCT TENInterestingly, Thailand subjects male citizens who have turned 21 to go through a random draft lottery in order to fulfill the requisite number of veterans in the army.

A black ticket means that you do not have to serve the military duty, whereas a red ticket signifies your mandatory participation in the army.

Previously, a popular K-pop boy group 2PM's Thai member NICHKHUN took part in the recruitment lottery and got exempted from the mandatory duty.

Unlike NICHKHUN, TEN's fate was determined by his health condition.NCT TENMeanwhile, NCT 2018 dropped its album 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' on March 14 and actively holds various promotions.NCT TEN(Credit= 'NCT.smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
