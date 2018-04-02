[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Yun Sung-bin Complete to See Who Is Stronger

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook and skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin, who won the gold medal at 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, had a match to find out who has stronger legs.On April 1 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', the Olympic skeleton racers Yun Sung-bin and Kim Ji-soo made a guest appearance.On this episode, the members and Olympic skeleton racers were seen competing against each other on various games.After completing those games, Kim Jong-kook and Yun Sung-bin sat down facing each other for a thigh wrestling match.This game was not one of the missions that the cast had to carry out, and it was simply for fun.However, the two got extremely serious and were seen giving all their strength once the match began.The others held their breath by watching such an intense match between the skeleton gold medalist and Running Man's strongest member.The first round ended in a draw, but Yun Sung-bin successfully ended the second round as a winner as he managed to move Kim Jong-kook's legs a little.Watch the intense game between the two guys below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)