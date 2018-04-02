SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get Ready! SABUWAY Takes over Asia!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get Ready! SABUWAY Takes over Asia!

작성 2018.04.02 14:29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get Ready! SABUWAY Takes over Asia!
The most enthusiastic dance competition by the members of 'SABUWAY' (Master Way) from a variety show garnered attention from the public.

On April 1 episode of SBS variety show 'Master in the House', the casts of the program―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, got a mission from the show that they debut as a new K-pop dance group.

With K-pop artist BoA as their master, the members went through an intense, competitive training and preparation to be the best K-pop group.

Before they had a performance to determine the center of their group, the members hurriedly changed their outfits into school uniforms and put the most exotic, embellished makeup to become K-pop celebrities.Master in the HouseLee Sang Yun, for instance, asked the makeup artist, "Make me look like a vampire. I should be red and sexy. I'm not a good dancer, so this is how I get attention from people.".Master in the HouseAnother member Yang Se-hyung's perfect change into a singer with distinctive speech style and actions further made people burst into laughter.Master in the HouseWhen they finally stood on stage to go through a competitive performance, the members seemed extremely nervous, yet they soon exposed their stylish dance moves as soon as the music was on.Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseAre you interested in the new K-pop dance group? Check out the video below for its performance!
 

(Credit= SBS funE, SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)  
