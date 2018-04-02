[SBS Star] VIDEO: Get Ready! SABUWAY Takes over Asia!

The most enthusiastic dance competition by the members of 'SABUWAY' (Master Way) from a variety show garnered attention from the public.On April 1 episode of SBS variety show 'Master in the House', the casts of the program―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, got a mission from the show that they debut as a new K-pop dance group.With K-pop artist BoA as their master, the members went through an intense, competitive training and preparation to be the best K-pop group.Before they had a performance to determine the center of their group, the members hurriedly changed their outfits into school uniforms and put the most exotic, embellished makeup to become K-pop celebrities.Lee Sang Yun, for instance, asked the makeup artist, "Make me look like a vampire. I should be red and sexy. I'm not a good dancer, so this is how I get attention from people.".Another member Yang Se-hyung's perfect change into a singer with distinctive speech style and actions further made people burst into laughter.When they finally stood on stage to go through a competitive performance, the members seemed extremely nervous, yet they soon exposed their stylish dance moves as soon as the music was on.Are you interested in the new K-pop dance group? Check out the video below for its performance!(Credit= SBS funE, SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)