[SBS Star] VIDEO: K-pop Stars Perform in Pyongyang, North Korea

South Korean art troupe held a performance in Pyongyang, North Korea, and K-pop girl group Red Velvet and Girls' Generation's Seohyun joined the show.On April 1, the 160-member troupe held a historic performance at East Pyongyang Grand Theatre, Pyongyang, with more than a thousand of North Korean audiences―including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju's attendance.The concert marks the first concert by South Korean artists in Pyongyang since 2005, when veteran singer Cho Yong-pil held his solo concert in the North Korean capital.Under the title 'Spring Comes', the 11 K-pop artists―Cho Yong-pil, Lee Sun-hee, Choi Jin-hee, Yoon Do-hyun, Baek Z Young, Kim Kwang-min, Jungin, Ali, Kang San-eh, Seohyun and Red Velvet performed 26 songs for about 2 hours.After its 'Red Flavor' and 'Bad Boy' performance, Red Velvet shared comments.YERI said, "The audience presented us with waves of applause and sang our song along. It was totally unexpected. We were able to relax thanks to the audiences' reactions."WENDY also commented, "Before the performance, we thought we would do our best to show our performance even if the audience did not respond to us. However, they actually gave us huge reactions and applause."Girls' Generation Seohyun hosted the concert and performed 'Greenish Willow Tree', a very popular North Korean song.During the concert, North Korean leader Kim was also seen enjoying the show while sitting in the second floor seats, with his wife and South Korean Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan.According to North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un gave an enthusiastic remarks to the concert, "It (the concert) brought the spring of peace to the two Koreas.", "I hope the South Korean art troupe's visit to Pyongyang will be a meaningful opportunity to show the unity of the North and the South."(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Video Edit: Kim Bohui)(SBS Star)