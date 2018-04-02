SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Actually Gets Drunk During the Drinking Scenes
Korean actress Son Ye-jin actually got drunk during the shooting of the drinking scenes in her current drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal translation).

On March 30 and 31, JTBC's 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' aired its first and second episode starring actor Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin.

In the drama, Son Ye-jin acts as 'Yoon Jin-ah', who works as a supervisor at a franchise coffee shop.Son Ye-jinAfter the two episodes were on air, Son Ye-jin's acting, especially the drinking scenes, was highly praised by the viewers of the drama.

There were several drinking scenes by Son Ye-jin, and the viewers have commented on how they all looked so real.Son Ye-jinAfter those scenes were aired, Son Ye-jin revealed, "I actually drank some beer when we were filming the drinking scenes. I was acting while I was drunk."

She continued, "I may have looked red on the camera, but it made it seem real."Son Ye-jinNot only the drinking scenes, but also everything else in the drama seemed to have reflected the reality very well; from the characters getting stressed by their work to a fight over a small issue. 

'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' showed a viewer rating of 4% in average, which is considered to be a good start.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food)

(SBS Star)    
