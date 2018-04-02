SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior Has SiWon to Join the Group Activities Instead of HeeChul
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior Has SiWon to Join the Group Activities Instead of HeeChul

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.04.02 13:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior Has SiWon to Join the Group Activities Instead of HeeChul
K-pop boy band Super Junior, who looks forward to having comeback in few days, has officially announced that the member SiWon will join the group activities instead of HeeChul.

Here is the official announcement of the group.
Super JuniorHello. This is Label SJ.

We have news for our fans who have been waiting for the group's activities.

For the group activities of the upcoming 8th repackage album 'REPLAY' released on April 12, our member HeeChul has made a decision not to participate.

But besides the performances and stages of music programs, HeeChul will join the group's official promotions.

Please take into consideration that this decision is made for our artist's health condition.

Therefore, performance of the title track 'Lo Siento' will have LeeTeuk, YeSung, EunHyuk, ShinDong, DongHae, and SiWon.

We always thank you so much for your love and support, and please keep an eye on Super Junior.

Thank you.Super Junior(Credit= SBS funE, SM Entertainment, 'superjunior' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호