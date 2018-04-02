[SBS Star] Super Junior Has SiWon to Join the Group Activities Instead of HeeChul

K-pop boy band Super Junior, who looks forward to having comeback in few days, has officially announced that the member SiWon will join the group activities instead of HeeChul.Here is the official announcement of the group.Hello. This is Label SJ.We have news for our fans who have been waiting for the group's activities.For the group activities of the upcoming 8th repackage album 'REPLAY' released on April 12, our member HeeChul has made a decision not to participate.But besides the performances and stages of music programs, HeeChul will join the group's official promotions.Please take into consideration that this decision is made for our artist's health condition.Therefore, performance of the title track 'Lo Siento' will have LeeTeuk, YeSung, EunHyuk, ShinDong, DongHae, and SiWon.We always thank you so much for your love and support, and please keep an eye on Super Junior.Thank you.(Credit= SBS funE, SM Entertainment, 'superjunior' Facebook)(SBS Star)