[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum's Sexy Dance Mesmerizes Everyone!



(Credit= 'sunshine.0610' YouTube)



(SBS Star)

Park Bo Gum exposed his masculine charms with sexy dance moves at his fan meeting.On March 31, Park Bo Gum held 'Ba. Ra. Bom: for you to blossom' fan meeting in Seoul to meet with his Korean fans.At the fan meeting, Park Bo Gum appeared to the hall with his pure, innocent smiles and white shirt.By singing The Blue's 'With You' (1994) and Girls' Generation's 'Kissing You' (2007), Park Bo Gum fascinated his fans with irresistibly charming voice and dance moves.His sexy dance moves with the song 'With You' especially garner attention from the public.Park Bo Gum's talents in various fields mark that he is born to be a star.His fan meeting successfully ended with his comment in the end, "I will be back on screen soon with the upcoming drama/films. Please wait for me."Check out his enticing dance moves from the video below!