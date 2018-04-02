[SBS Star] VIDEO: BoA Picks Lee Seung Gi to be the Center of New K-pop Group!

K-pop artist BoA chose singer/actor Lee Seung Gi to be the center of the upcoming K-pop dance group from a variety show.On April 1 episode of SBS variety show 'Master in the House', BoA joined the show as the female master of the program.The casts of the program―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, were asked to make a debut as a new K-pop boy band from the show.Before they got into a preparation and training, the casts and BoA had time to share themselves with supper.Divided into two teams, the casts spent competitive time to make savory dishes for BoA.While they were having dinner together, BoA and the casts openly talked about their perceptions toward the job.BoA was especially touched by the precious time with the members since she noted that she has never been with her friends and shared time like this.On the next day, the stage of the new K-pop boy band 'SABUWAY' (Master Way) was unveiled.The casts changed their outfits into uniforms, visited hair salons for beautiful hair and makeup, and passionately competed against each other to be the center of the group.The master BoA, with keen and perceptive eyes, chose Lee Seung Gi to be the center.She explained, "Of course, Yook Sungjae is the best dancer, but at the end, Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se-hyung were the only ones that didn't put their eyes down."BoA continued, "Yook Sungjae seemed to be very shy. He looked at the floor all the time. Lee Seung Gi's not good enough at dancing, but he seemed very confident."Lee Seung Gi burst into laughter with his name being called, and the professional performance of the members fascinated BoA and the viewers of the show.Check out Lee Seung Gi's honorable moment to get picked!(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)