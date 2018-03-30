[SBS Star] VIDEO: BSS(SEVENTEEN) Says, "Don't Think, 'Just Do It'!"

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's special unit BSS has debuted with 'Just Do It'―a digital single released on March 21.The group SEVENTEEN itself consists of three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization―performance, vocal and hip-hop, but this is the first time for the group to officially promote with a unit outside the existing units.The members of BSS are SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI, and the unit is also known as 'BooSeokSoon'.BSS was named after their real names―Boo Seung Kwan, Lee Seok Min and Kwon Soon Young.On March 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BSS showed off its boundless energy through its performance.'Just Do It' was produced by SEVENTEEN's WOOZI, who writes many of SEVENTEEN's songs, and all members of BSS took part in writing the lyrics as well.The bouncy eletro-pop melody blended with skillful vocals and playful raps make the song very addictive to listen to.Before going on the stage to perform, BSS had a short interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―actor Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU.When Song Kang asked BSS how it feels to be debuting as a special unit, SEUNGKWAN answered, "BSS will perform to 'Just Do It'. The song has catchy lyrics and it perfectly shows BSS' positive energy."Moreover, BSS made the hosts laugh by cleverly playing with words that sound similar to 'BooSeokSoon'.On this day, the members spread happiness to all viewers by showing a fun and energetic performance.Watch BSS' interview that will make you smile!Make sure to check out its powerful performance, too!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)