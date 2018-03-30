[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127's Soft 'TOUCH'

K-pop boy band NCT dropped its special project of the year 'NCT 2018' with the release of NCT 127's 'TOUCH'.On March 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', NCT 127 exposed its cute, energetic charms with the brand-new song 'TOUCH' from the group's latest album 'NCT 2018 EMPATHY' released on March 14.NCT 127, one of the subunits of NCT, exposed its friendly charms that contrast to the powerful, charismatic aspect of NCT.The song 'TOUCH' draws the feelings of lovers just about to begin a new relationship.The trendy melody, catchy beat, and urban R&B genre base of the song highlights the members' amazingly stunning dance moves and singing.The members in bright costumes with big smiles during the whole song mesmerize the viewers.Do you feel the soft 'TOUCH' of NCT 127?(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)