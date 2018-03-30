[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' JUNGKOOK Dances for His Fans until He Faints

JUNGKOOK from K-pop boy band BTS lost conscious while he was passionately performing at the group's concert to express love towards his fans.On March 28 episode of BTS' original documentary series 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE', the members of the group visited Chile for their world tour concert '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III: THE WINGS TOUR' last year.At the concert held in Santiago of Chile, JUNGKOOK's overly passionate dance moves caught the eyes of his fans.From the rehearsals, his energetic, passionate performance didn't stop.With the concert's location at the hilly sections, JUNGKOOK eventually blacked out after he went down from the stage.Although other members of the group stopped JUNGKOOK to have such intense dance moves, JUNGKOOK didn't listen to their advice and tried his best.After the concert, JUNGKOOK was asked why he overly worked hard.He replied, "It's been a while since I've visited here, and I don't know when I can come here again."JUNGKOOK continued, "I knew that I wasn't feeling okay before the concert began, but I can't meet my fans for a while."His touching comments full of love towards his fans showed the reason why he is a worldwide artist.In the past, JUNGKOOK has mentioned, "Whenever I have a performance on stage, I always think it might be the last one. That's why I work hard.", and his thoughtful and mature thoughts melt hearts of his fans.Meanwhile, BTS released the first and second episode of its original documentary series 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' from March 28 on its official online channel.By filming the group's hectic life for 300 days during its world tour, the documentary discloses the behind scenes and stories of BTS and its astonishing performance.The group's official YouTube channel 'BANGTANTV' releases an episode of the series every week.Check out the preview of the second episode of the documentary below!(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)