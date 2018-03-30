SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Buys a Television for N.Flying!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Buys a Television for N.Flying!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.30 17:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Buys a Television for N.Flying!
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi bought a television for N.Flying―boy band under the same management agency as FTISLAND.

On March 26, N.Flying appeared on KBS COOL FM's radio show 'Lee Hong Gi's Kiss The Radio' hosted by Lee Hong Gi.Lee Hong GiDuring the talk, the members of N.Flying revealed that they did not have a television in their accommodation.

As soon as Lee Hong Gi heard this, he promised them that he would be sending them a television on the following day.N.FlyingOn March 29, N.Flying's member Yoo Hwe Seung shared a picture of himself in front of a television on N.Flying's official social media account with a long message thanking Lee Hong Gi for the special gift.N.FlyingYoo Hwe Seung wrote, "This television was sent by Lee Hong Gi! Is this real? This isn't a dream, right? We were only stating the fact at the time. We did not expect this at all! We are so happy right now! I think the members of N.Flying can build a better relationship by watching television together in our living room."

He continued, "Hong Gi sunbaenim(this means 'senior' in Korean), you are amazing(I'm not only saying this because you bought us a television, by the way). We will become an awesome sunbaenim like you in the future!".Lee Hong GiAt that time, N.Flying probably did not think that Lee Hong Gi really would send a television to the group's accommodation, but Lee Hong Gi was nice enough to keep his promise.

(Lee Narin, Credit= FNC Entertainment, 'kbshongkira' 'letsroll_nf' 'skullhong12' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호