[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Buys a Television for N.Flying!

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi bought a television for N.Flying―boy band under the same management agency as FTISLAND.On March 26, N.Flying appeared on KBS COOL FM's radio show 'Lee Hong Gi's Kiss The Radio' hosted by Lee Hong Gi.During the talk, the members of N.Flying revealed that they did not have a television in their accommodation.As soon as Lee Hong Gi heard this, he promised them that he would be sending them a television on the following day.On March 29, N.Flying's member Yoo Hwe Seung shared a picture of himself in front of a television on N.Flying's official social media account with a long message thanking Lee Hong Gi for the special gift.Yoo Hwe Seung wrote, "This television was sent by Lee Hong Gi! Is this real? This isn't a dream, right? We were only stating the fact at the time. We did not expect this at all! We are so happy right now! I think the members of N.Flying can build a better relationship by watching television together in our living room."He continued, "Hong Gi sunbaenim(this means 'senior' in Korean), you are amazing(I'm not only saying this because you bought us a television, by the way). We will become an awesome sunbaenim like you in the future!".At that time, N.Flying probably did not think that Lee Hong Gi really would send a television to the group's accommodation, but Lee Hong Gi was nice enough to keep his promise.(Lee Narin, Credit= FNC Entertainment, 'kbshongkira' 'letsroll_nf' 'skullhong12' Instagram)(SBS Star)