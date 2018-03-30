SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Finally Turns the 'SWITCH' On!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Finally Turns the 'SWITCH' On!

Actor Jang Keun Suk, playing Sa Do-chan and Paik Jun-su, finally unveiled his change as a prosecutor from the SBS drama 'SWITCH'.

On March 29 episodes of SBS' 'SWITCH', the clever swindler Sa Do-chan was put under arrest by the passionate prosecutor Oh Ha-ra, played by actress Han Ye Ri.

Sa Do-chan, who was on his way travel Maldives, was caught by Oh Ha-ra.SWITCHOh Ha-ra said, "Don't we need to talk for a bit? Let's go out.", and called Sa Do-chan out.SWITCHAlthough Sa Do-chan resisted with big surprises to see Oh Ha-ra at the airport, he was brought outside.

Sa Do-chan argued that there was nothing inside the box he stole, and just like his words, his bag was empty.

Oh Ha-ra, who imprisoned Sa Do-chan's crew, forced him to pretend he is the real righteous prosecutor Paik Jun-su and get back the ring in a week.

Sa Do-chan accepted her offer and actively prepared to be in the shoes of Paik Jun-su.SWITCHSWITCHWith his first mission to solve the drug scandal, Sa Do-chan looked for the suspects, but he was caught by the villian Geum Tae-woong from the misunderstanding that Sa Do-chan was the real Paik Jun-su.SWITCHSWITCHThe drama ended with the scene in which Sa Do-chan got help from strange group of people, and the next episodes of the drama unveil who they are.

The drama airs its fifth and sixth episode on April 4.

Who are the group of people in the end? Check out the video below!
 

(Credit= SBS SWITCH)

(SBS Star)  
