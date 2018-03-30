SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Displays Her Stylish Looks in New York City
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Displays Her Stylish Looks in New York City

Korean actress Park Shin Hye's stylish magazine pictorial in New York City was revealed.

On March 30, a magazine 'BAZAAR' released cover photos and interview of Park Shin Hye from its April issue.

In the photos, she wears four different eye-catching fashionable outfits that match one of the world's fashion capitals―New York City.Park Shin HyeAfter the photo shoot, Park Shin Hye was invited to have an interview with the magazine.

While on the topic of fashion, Park Shin Hye revealed how she usually likes to dress herself.

She said, "I like wearing simple and comfortable style of clothes. I prefer to wear jeans and hoodies over skirts."Park Shin HyeThen, Park Shin Hye was asked what age she thought a person was the most beautiful.

She answered, "When I was a teenager, I thought I will become prettier in my 20s. When I was in my 20s, I thought my beauty would be enhanced when I am in my 30s."

She added, "But I think your beauty builds up in you as you continue to work hard on whatever you are doing."Park Shin HyePark Shin HyeMeanwhile, Park Shin Hye has recently confirmed to take part in tvN's new variety show 'A Little House in the Woods' (literal translation) with actor So Jisub.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Shin Hye and So Jisub to Star in a New Variety Show

'A Little House in the Woods' is scheduled to air its first episode on April 6.

(Lee Narin, Credit= BAZAAR/SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)  
