[SBS Star] Is Song Ji-hyo Thinking of Getting Married Soon?

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo discussed her marriage plan.On March 29, Song Ji-hyo had an interview with one media outlet.During the interview, Song Ji-hyo shared her honest opinion regarding marriage.The actress said, "I'm sure I will get married some time in the future. However, I have no plans to get married right now."She continued, "I am very satisfied with my current life. If I meet a person who could make me happier than now, then I feel that it may actually lead to marriage, but I don't want to get married simply because people around me are pushing me to get married."Apparently, Song Ji-hyo is into spending time with her dog these days.She said, "Before I had a dog, I used to have some beer after coming home from work, because something just felt empty. My dog is almost getting me to quit alcohol though. It honestly is not easy taking care of the dog, but I'm really enjoying it."Recently, Song Ji-hyo also talked about how her participation in SBS' variety show 'Running Man' has had a positive influence on her personality.(Lee Narin, Credit= NEW, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)