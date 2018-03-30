[SBS Star] TVXQ! Is Back with Amusing, Sincere Talks

K-pop boy band TVXQ! released various amusing behind stories of its comeback through a radio program.On March 29 episode of SBS POWER FM 'Cultwo Show', TVXQ! joined the show as a special guest.With the release of its new album 'New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love' and the title track 'The Chance of Love' on March 28, TVXQ! exposed its charismatic and mature sides.The member U-KNOW Yunho broached the talks by saying, "I lost 15kg (approximately 33 lb). I lost 12kg (around 27lb) in a month."He added, "Well, MAX Changmin said I should look cool for our comeback."MAX Changmin responded to U-KNOW Yunho's comment, "He gained weight while he was serving the military duty."U-KNOW Yunho also unveiled his experiences in the army. He said, "I had a lot of fun in the military. They gave us three meals a day, and I just had to follow directions given by my officers. Time flied so fast."MAX Changmin,however, exposed completely different thoughts and experiences. He said, "I couldn't eat anything in the army. The food was so good, but the time was not just on my side."The members' completely different tendencies and lifestyles have also been shown from the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone'.When the host asked them about their completely different lives, MAX Changmin noted, "It was the first time I saw his house. U-KNOW Yunho's house was so spacious and I really liked the place."U-KNOW Yunho commented, "I loved MAX Changmin's house. Actually, I was jealous of him. His house was so modern unlike my old-fashioned house."He continued, "And MAX Changmin is so good at organization. I just use the stuffs my fans gave me since the time I debuted."At the end, when the two were asked whether they could live in the same house again, MAX Changmin became nostalgic.He noted, "I sometimes miss the times when the house was full of laughter."Meanwhile, TVXQ! unveiled its brand-new album 'New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love' and the title track 'The Chance of Love' on March 28 and garnered attention from the public.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)