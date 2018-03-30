SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Opts Out from the Army Due to Panic Disorder
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Opts Out from the Army Due to Panic Disorder

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.30 13:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Joon Opts Out from the Army Due to Panic Disorder
Korean actor Lee Joon is expected to finish the rest of his mandatory military service as a public service worker, due to his persistent panic disorder.
Lee JoonOn March 30, Lee Joon's management agency Prain TPC released an official statement announcing that the actor has transferred from an active duty soldier to reservist status.

The agency stated, "Under the instructions of the Military Manpower Administration, Lee Joon will complete his mandatory service as a public service worker. Lee Joon enlisted as an active-duty soldier last October, consistently received treatment for his panic disorder, which he suffered from since before his enlistment."
Lee JoonThe agency continued, "However, his conditions did not improve, which led to a revision of his status by military procedures. He was deemed unfit to serve as an active duty soldier. Lee Joon is currently waiting for a notice from the Military Manpower Administration. He feels apologetic for not being able to show his healthy side, and he will do his best to fulfill the rest of his service."
Lee JoonIt was previously revealed that Lee Joon was diagnosed with panic disorder during his acting career, but he voluntarily enlisted due to his strong will to overcome it.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호