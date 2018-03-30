[SBS Star] Lee Joon Opts Out from the Army Due to Panic Disorder

Korean actor Lee Joon is expected to finish the rest of his mandatory military service as a public service worker, due to his persistent panic disorder.On March 30, Lee Joon's management agency Prain TPC released an official statement announcing that the actor has transferred from an active duty soldier to reservist status.The agency stated, "Under the instructions of the Military Manpower Administration, Lee Joon will complete his mandatory service as a public service worker. Lee Joon enlisted as an active-duty soldier last October, consistently received treatment for his panic disorder, which he suffered from since before his enlistment."The agency continued, "However, his conditions did not improve, which led to a revision of his status by military procedures. He was deemed unfit to serve as an active duty soldier. Lee Joon is currently waiting for a notice from the Military Manpower Administration. He feels apologetic for not being able to show his healthy side, and he will do his best to fulfill the rest of his service."It was previously revealed that Lee Joon was diagnosed with panic disorder during his acting career, but he voluntarily enlisted due to his strong will to overcome it.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)