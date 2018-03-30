[SBS Star] KARA Celebrates the Group's 11th Anniversary!

K-pop girl group KARA has celebrated its 11th anniversary.On March 29, KARA welcomed the group's 11th anniversary since its debut in 2007.First, KARA's member Han Seung Yeon posted a picture of herself on her social media account.She thanked her fans in the caption, "Thank you for supporting us for the last 11 years. I really have worked for long. It makes me want to go on a holiday. Congratulations!".Following Han Seung Yeon's post, the group's leader Park Gyu Ri also uploaded a picture of herself on her social media account.Along with the picture, she wrote, "I would like to thank everyone who celebrated KARA's 11th anniversary on March 29, 2018. I hope the rest of your day shines like the star!".Later on the same day, KARA's former member Nicole shared a group Polaroid photo on her social media account.In the photo, five members of KARA smile in a restaurant with "2011 Paris" written below the picture.In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you everyone for celebrating and remembering KARA's 11th anniversary. I'm uploading a picture from 2011, as it is KARA's 11th anniversary."KARA debuted under DSP media on March 29, 2007 with 'Break It', and its hit songs include 'Mister', 'Pretty Girl', and many more.The group went through many changes in the composition of its members since debut, and now consists of four members―Park Gyu Ri, Han Seung Yeon, Koo Ha Ra and Heo Young Ji.(Lee Narin, Credit= DSP Media, SBS News, 'gyuri_88' 'nicole__jung' 'thesy88' Instagram)(SBS Star)