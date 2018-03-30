SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior's HeeChul Has Dated a Member of K-pop Girl Group?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior's HeeChul Has Dated a Member of K-pop Girl Group?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.30 11:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Juniors HeeChul Has Dated a Member of K-pop Girl Group?
HeeChul from K-pop boy band Super Junior confessed that he has been in a relationship with a girl group member.

On March 29 episode of tvN 'Life Bar', the casts of tvN's upcoming drama 'A Poem a Day' joined the show.

From the episode, they played the game 'Truth or Dare' and had to answer questions with honesty.

While they were playing the game, HeeChul released an episode with the guest Defconn by saying, "I was with Defconn one time, and a female junior wanted to come over, so I told her to do so."Kim HeeChulHe continued, "When she came, the guys at the place teased us that we looked great together, but she responded, 'Oh no! He was in a relationship with the member of my group.'".Kim HeeChulHis comment implied his relationship status that has been kept as a secret for a long time.

Defconn blamed HeeChul that he should not have said the last comment, and the public burst into laughter with HeeChul's unintended, sudden confession.Kim HeeChul(Credit= tvN Life Bar)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호