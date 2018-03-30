[SBS Star] Super Junior's HeeChul Has Dated a Member of K-pop Girl Group?

HeeChul from K-pop boy band Super Junior confessed that he has been in a relationship with a girl group member.On March 29 episode of tvN 'Life Bar', the casts of tvN's upcoming drama 'A Poem a Day' joined the show.From the episode, they played the game 'Truth or Dare' and had to answer questions with honesty.While they were playing the game, HeeChul released an episode with the guest Defconn by saying, "I was with Defconn one time, and a female junior wanted to come over, so I told her to do so."He continued, "When she came, the guys at the place teased us that we looked great together, but she responded, 'Oh no! He was in a relationship with the member of my group.'".His comment implied his relationship status that has been kept as a secret for a long time.Defconn blamed HeeChul that he should not have said the last comment, and the public burst into laughter with HeeChul's unintended, sudden confession.(Credit= tvN Life Bar)(SBS Star)