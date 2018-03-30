[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Reveals 'Running Man' Has Changed Her Personality

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo revealed that her participation in SBS' variety show 'Running Man' has changed her personality.On March 29, Song Ji-hyo sat down for an interview with one media outlet.During the interview, Song Ji-hyo spoke about 'Running Man'―a television show that she has been taking part in for about nine years.The actress started off by saying, "When I first joined 'Running Man' as a member, I was so nervous that I put too much energy into it, and that made everything much more difficult for me."She continued, "At that time, I kept reminding myself that this difficulty was going to eventually disappear. Now, I am able to just enjoy myself while on the show."Song Ji-hyo then talked about how 'Running Man' has had a positive influence on her personality.First, Song Ji-hyo opened up about her past, "I was a real introvert when I was young. I used to become so stiff and began sweating when I felt like people were staring at me. I had really low self-esteem."She added, "When I started acting, I questioned myself a lot whether if acting was the right path for me. I got stressed out from work and I didn't know how to maintain a good relationship with others."Then, she said, "'Running Man' has made me who I am now. Yu Jae Seok, the host of 'Running Man', especially has contributed to that. He always tried to understand me, and he also comforted me when I felt lost. Due to his caring gesture, I was able to change and get to know about myself better."Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo is currently busy promoting her new movie 'What a Man Wants', which is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 5.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)