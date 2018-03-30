[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Budgets His Salaries without Help of Parents?

Kang Daniel from K-pop boy band Wanna One unveiled that he budgets his salaries without getting any help from his parents.On March 29 episode of KBS 'Happy Together 3', the four members of Wanna One―Bae Jin Young, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, and Hwang Min Hyun joined the show with K-pop boy band HIGHLIGHT, artists DAVICHI and So Chan Hwee .The casts soon discussed the first salaries the members of Wanna One recently received from their agencies.Hwang Min Hyun, for instance, mentioned how he used his salaries.He said, "I gave all to my parents. They seemed so impressed."The other member Kim Jae Hwan said, "My parents didn't really laugh back in the days, but now they often smile with confidence."Bae Jin Young also commented, "I also gave my parents the whole. I told my mom to get a gold necklace."Kang Daniel, however, said something different. He noted, "I have the money, and I partially give it to my parents."He continued, "My dad was not really good with businesses and faced bankruptcy in the past. So I thought it would be better for me to learn how to budget my money in advance."The other guests of the show responded to Kang Daniel, "My parents still budget my salaries. Kang Daniel's so cool."(Credit= KBS Happy Together 3)(SBS Star)