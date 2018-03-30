[SBS Star] Actress Choi Ji Woo Shares Bridal Photos

Korean actress Choi Ji Woo released gorgeous bridal photos after her wedding.Earlier on March 29, Choi Ji Woo made a surprise announcement that she is getting married on the day with her non-celebrity boyfriend.Through a handwritten letter posted on her fan community, the actress said, "We will respect and care for each other and live a beautiful, happy life together."She also expressed her thanks to the fans, "I will always remember your love and support, and I will continue to show you the best version of myself as an actress with various projects."After couple of hours, Choi Ji Woo's management agency YG Entertainment shared official photos of her wedding.The agency stated, "We express our thanks to everyone who has sent their congratulatory messages to Choi Ji Woo's wedding. The private wedding ceremony went well on March 29, with the blessings of the attended family members."(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)