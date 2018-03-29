[SBS Star] VIDEO: TheEastLight. Asks, "Do You Really Like Spring That Much?"

K-pop boy band TheEastLight. showed off its talents with 10cm's 'What The Spring??'.On March 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', TheEastLight. perfectly covered 'What The Spring??'.On this day, the members well-expressed the funny lyrics with their adorable sulky facial expressions.The lyrics go, "Do you really like spring that much? Are the cherry blossoms that pretty? But they will all fall off, and I hope you guys break up like the tree and cherry blossoms eventually being separated from each other. Stop holding hands. Stop hugging each other."Not only that, but TheEastLight. also presented its brilliant skills in music by making a pleasant sound with different musical instruments.Check out TheEastLight.'s cute performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)