[SBS Star] VIDEO: Clap Your Hands with SF9's 'MAMMA MIA'!

K-pop boy band SF9 mesmerized the audience with its brightest charms and energies with the song 'MAMMA MIA' from SBS MTV 'The Show'.On March 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', SF9 performed the group's latest title track 'MAMMA MIA' from its fourth mini album 'MAMMA MIA!' released on February 26.Just like the stage from musicals, SF9 sang the song with powerful dance moves.The colorful hair and outfits along the energetic rhythm of the song further caught the eyes of the public.With the exclamatory phrase "MAMMA MIA!", the members of the group draw a situation in which boys fall in love with a beautiful girl.The lyrics with the phrase skillfully express the feelings of boys in love.Let's clap our hands together and shout, "MAMMA MIA!"(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)