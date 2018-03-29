[SBS Star] VIDEO: APRIL Takes Over This Spring with 'The Blue Bird'

K-pop girl group APRIL has colored the stage with an essence of peaceful spring.On March 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', APRIL performed to its latest song 'The Blue Bird'.'The Blue Bird' is the title track of its fifth mini album 'The Blue', which was released on March 12.The lyrics of the song illustrate dream-like days a person go through when in love.During the performance on this day, the members showed their cute dance moves for the song that made many fans smile.The members of APRIL also impressed everyone with their exceptional singing skills that were hidden behind their innocent and cute appearance.Feel the warm spring coming with APRIL's performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)