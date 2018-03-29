[SBS Star] Oh Yeon Seo Shows What the Perfect Girlfriend Looks Like

Korean actress Oh Yeon Seo showed off her graceful charms through magazine cover photos.On March 29, a magazine 'BAZAAR' released some photos of Oh Yeon Seo from its April issue.In the pictures, Oh Yeon Seo wears different colored outfits looking sophisticated.With her mesmerizing beauty and slim figure, she looks flawless.Her elegant and lovely appearance makes her look so attractive that it is making many people wish that she was their girlfriend.Sadly though, the lucky guy turned out to be actor Kim Beom.In the morning of March 29, Oh Yeon Seo confirmed that she is in a relationship with Kim Beom.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)