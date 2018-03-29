[SBS Star] VIDEO: VROMANCE Greets Spring with 'Love Blossom'

K-pop boy band VROMANCE held a special stage to greet spring with K-pop artist K.will's 'Love Blossom' at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On March 28 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', VROMANCE commemorated the start of spring with the song 'Love Blossom'.The stage, decorated with cherry blossoms, further accentuated the new season of the year.VROMANCE in white and pink outfits further delivered the feelings of warm weather.K.will's 'Love Blossom', released on April 4 2013, is picked as one of the most representatives songs in spring.With this astonishing, melodramatic song, VROMANCE fills the stage full of joy and happiness.(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)